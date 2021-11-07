Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 6,123 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Acushnet worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 28,204 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

GOLF opened at $57.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.98 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.