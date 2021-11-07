CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

NYSE CUBE opened at $53.53 on Friday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist increased their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

