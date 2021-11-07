CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives $36.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

CSX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.41. 9,027,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,553,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSX will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in CSX by 104.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

