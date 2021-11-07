CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $54.83.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 692,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,736,000 after acquiring an additional 25,293 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 312,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

