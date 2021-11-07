Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $93.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cryoport traded as high as $85.04 and last traded at $83.29, with a volume of 506048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.06.
CYRX has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.
In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $849,575.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,286 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average is $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 0.91.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)
CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.
