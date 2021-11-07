Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $93.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cryoport traded as high as $85.04 and last traded at $83.29, with a volume of 506048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.06.

CYRX has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $849,575.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,286 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average is $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

