Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Position Cut by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,054 shares during the period. Cross Country Healthcare accounts for approximately 2.1% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 62,878 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 41,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 13.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $23.45 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $891.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $331,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.