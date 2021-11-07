Critical Survey: Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) versus Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Euroseas and Castor Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas 0 0 2 0 3.00 Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Euroseas presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.35%. Given Euroseas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Euroseas is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Euroseas and Castor Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas $53.30 million 4.10 $4.04 million $1.72 18.15 Castor Maritime $12.49 million 16.85 -$1.75 million ($0.01) -234.00

Euroseas has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime. Castor Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euroseas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.6% of Euroseas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Euroseas and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas 22.01% 28.48% 8.22% Castor Maritime 17.40% 4.52% 3.64%

Summary

Euroseas beats Castor Maritime on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers. The company was founded on May 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.