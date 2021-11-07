Critical Review: Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) vs. The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. The First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The First Bancshares pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and The First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and The First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D & D Bancorp 26.93% 14.52% 1.31% The First Bancshares 29.32% 9.57% 1.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and The First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A The First Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

The First Bancshares has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.10%. Given The First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The First Bancshares is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of The First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of The First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and The First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D & D Bancorp $64.16 million 4.81 $13.03 million $4.14 13.21 The First Bancshares $221.22 million 3.99 $52.51 million $3.01 13.93

The First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp. Fidelity D & D Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The First Bancshares has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The First Bancshares beats Fidelity D & D Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc. (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers. Loans are provided for a variety of general corporate purposes, including financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate and construction and land development. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage banking services, including construction financing, for conventional and government insured home loans to be sold in the secondary market. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, MS.

