Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LNXSF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LNXSF stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.68.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.