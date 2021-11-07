Credit Suisse Group Increases Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $111.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.30.

Xylem stock opened at $131.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $8,945,603. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

