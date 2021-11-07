Credit Suisse AG Sells 23,712 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,712 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Carlisle Companies worth $9,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,918,000 after purchasing an additional 389,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after purchasing an additional 143,637 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 62.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 133,320 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,737,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.71.

Shares of CSL opened at $233.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $132.15 and a 1-year high of $234.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total transaction of $2,094,177.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,429.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,494 shares of company stock valued at $22,488,860 over the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

