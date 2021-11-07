Credit Suisse AG Sells 13,816 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,816 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of SEI Investments worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after purchasing an additional 482,019 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 599.5% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 262,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 225,297 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,653,000 after purchasing an additional 221,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 144,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $64.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.62.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

