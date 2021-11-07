Credit Suisse AG Sells 13,802 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,802 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Gildan Activewear worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth about $261,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

