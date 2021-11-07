Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 340,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54,333 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CAE were worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 44.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 50.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE CAE opened at $33.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.78, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.68 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

