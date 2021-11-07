Craig Hallum Raises Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target to $46.00

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of SSYS opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 41,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 217,211 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,185 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,269,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

