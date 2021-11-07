CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Announces Earnings Results

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRA International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. CRA International updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.95. The company had a trading volume of 81,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,945. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.94. CRA International has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm has a market cap of $685.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

In other CRA International news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $690,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $385,547.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,666. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

