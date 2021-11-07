CPChain Price Hits $0.0149 on Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 79.6% higher against the dollar. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and $942,328.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.06 or 0.00308304 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00014850 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003912 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

