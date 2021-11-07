Cowen Increases Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $65.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.30% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VSTO. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Aegis boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

VSTO stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

