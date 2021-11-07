Coty (COTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Coty (NYSE:COTY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect Coty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coty stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Coty has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.98.

In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

