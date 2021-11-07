Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $580.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $525.00 to $580.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $493.08.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $513.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $226.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $520.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $465.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

