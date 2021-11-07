Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cornerstone Building Brands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

In other news, CEO James S. Metcalf acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after buying an additional 441,759 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 26.1% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 168,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 411,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,549. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 2.04. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

