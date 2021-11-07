Cormark Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for UGE International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Cormark also issued estimates for UGE International’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

CVE:UGE opened at C$1.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50. UGE International has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$3.24.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.68 million.

UGE International Company Profile

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

