CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 28.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. On average, analysts expect CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CORR opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.94. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $11.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.85%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

