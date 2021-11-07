Cook Protocol (COOK) Price Tops $0.0082

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 7th. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.73 million and $671,626.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00083291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00083162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00099624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,578.37 or 0.07332908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,628.09 or 0.98706070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022085 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.