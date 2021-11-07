Convex Finance (CVX) Price Tops $29.31

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $959.47 million and approximately $46.24 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $29.31 or 0.00046515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00082945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00082645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00099300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,603.53 or 0.07304846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,878.91 or 0.99775718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00021974 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 72,047,985 coins and its circulating supply is 32,730,934 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

