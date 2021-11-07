Contrasting Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) & Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) and Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.8% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nissan Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 51.7% of Proterra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Proterra and Nissan Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A Nissan Motor $74.17 billion 0.30 -$4.22 billion ($1.59) -6.54

Proterra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nissan Motor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Proterra and Nissan Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25 Nissan Motor 1 1 1 0 2.00

Proterra currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.13%. Given Proterra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Proterra is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and Nissan Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra N/A N/A N/A Nissan Motor -0.61% -2.02% -0.52%

Summary

Proterra beats Nissan Motor on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business. The company was founded on December 26, 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

