Continuum Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $64.25 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $64.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.