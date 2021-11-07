Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 17,550 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,531.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 306,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 216,544 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 188,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 40,864 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 361,571 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 639,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

SPPI opened at $2.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $362.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.91.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

