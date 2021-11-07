Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $338,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $2,849,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 48.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $372,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

