Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $260,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,401 shares of company stock worth $81,075,776. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Susquehanna raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $223.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.25.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.