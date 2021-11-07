Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $238,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,960,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,140 shares of company stock worth $86,660,817. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Shares of LLY opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

