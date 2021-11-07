ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WISH shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. William Blair cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of WISH stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -0.84. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. Research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 19,163 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $132,607.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 94,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,109.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 73,904 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $369,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,307,636 shares of company stock valued at $8,530,201 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth $947,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after buying an additional 5,453,633 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $38,215,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after buying an additional 2,729,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $28,465,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.