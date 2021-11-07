Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTC:CTGO)’s share price fell 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21.

About Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company also holds interest in the Shamrock property that consists of 368 mining claims covering an area of approximately 52,920 acres located in the Richardson Mining District, central Alaska.

