Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.350 EPS.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,651,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,913. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

