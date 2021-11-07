Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Purchases £97,680 in Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) insider Elaine Whelan acquired 22,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.80) per share, with a total value of £97,680 ($127,619.55).

CRE opened at GBX 450.50 ($5.89) on Friday. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 431 ($5.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The company has a market cap of £745.31 million and a PE ratio of -54.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 483.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 872.95.

Several analysts have commented on CRE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

