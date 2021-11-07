Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Conduent updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Conduent stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. 4,124,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,289. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. Conduent has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -124.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Conduent alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conduent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,528 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Conduent worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.