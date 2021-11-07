Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report sales of $116.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.50 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $135.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $585.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $595.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $622.23 million, with estimates ranging from $610.10 million to $635.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMTL traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $27.00. 122,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.75%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

