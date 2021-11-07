Computer Task Group (CTG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTG stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $122.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

