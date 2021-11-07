Comparing Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Clarivate has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Clarivate and Change Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 0 5 0 3.00 Change Healthcare 0 13 3 0 2.19

Clarivate currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.71%. Change Healthcare has a consensus target price of $24.81, suggesting a potential upside of 15.68%. Given Clarivate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Change Healthcare.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clarivate and Change Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $1.25 billion 11.92 -$311.87 million ($0.16) -146.00 Change Healthcare $3.09 billion 2.16 -$112.21 million ($0.15) -143.00

Change Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Change Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Change Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Clarivate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Change Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -4.31% 4.42% 2.51% Change Healthcare -1.53% 13.08% 4.21%

Summary

Change Healthcare beats Clarivate on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment offers solutions for financial, administrative, clinical and pharmacy transactions, electronic payments, and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services includes solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

