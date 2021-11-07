Comparing BBQ (BBQ) & Its Competitors

BBQ (NASDAQ: BBQ) is one of 68 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BBQ to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

BBQ has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ’s peers have a beta of -8.70, indicating that their average share price is 970% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BBQ and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 BBQ Competitors 833 4455 5186 189 2.44

BBQ currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.70%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 10.40%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BBQ is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BBQ and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million $4.95 million 9.87 BBQ Competitors $1.57 billion $100.35 million 20.70

BBQ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BBQ. BBQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 9.22% 8.21% 1.98% BBQ Competitors 4.01% -30.44% 1.25%

Summary

BBQ beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

