Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.17

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 223716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

A number of research firms have commented on CFRUY. HSBC raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

