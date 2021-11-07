Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Holdings Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,705 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Community Bank System by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

