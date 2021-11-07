CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 175.58% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

COMM stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,215,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,982. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. CommScope has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

Get CommScope alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CommScope stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,330 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of CommScope worth $16,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.