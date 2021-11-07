CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 175.58% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
COMM stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,215,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,982. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. CommScope has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.52.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
