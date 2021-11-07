Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.30% from the stock’s previous close.

CVGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $297.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.53. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $13.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,570.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis bought 20,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 230.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,098,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1,730.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 420,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 91.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 262,880 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 296.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 229,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

