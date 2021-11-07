Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Raymond James

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CIGI. Scotiabank upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.50.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $146.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.16. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $150.64.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth $63,000. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

