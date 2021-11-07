CoinFi (COFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $940,978.47

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 7th. In the last week, CoinFi has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $940,978.47 and approximately $36,245.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00052032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.94 or 0.00256173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00102501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi (COFI) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

