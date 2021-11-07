Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CGTX opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $13.80.

In related news, Director Peggy Wallace purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

