Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

CCOI traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.41. 200,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,739. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.82 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average of $74.75. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 644.00%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $141,388.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,706.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,377. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cogent Communications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Cogent Communications worth $13,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.