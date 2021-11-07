Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) PT Raised to $31.00 at HC Wainwright

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its price objective increased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 254.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $348.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.88. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 729,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,483,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 871,595 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,367,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

