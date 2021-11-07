Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) PT Raised to $38.00 at HC Wainwright

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Codexis stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -167.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. Codexis has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Codexis by 70.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Codexis in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Codexis in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its position in Codexis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Codexis by 84.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

